Jim Caldwell: You’d love to have a head coaching opportunity, but Panthers an ideal situation

Jim Caldwell passed on opportunities to be an assistant coach in recent years because nothing “quite clicked” for a two-time NFL head coach who was hoping for a third tour of duty in that role.

Caldwell never got an offer for that job, but did change his view on working as an assistant when new Panthers head coach Frank Reich called him. Reich had worked under Caldwell with the Colts and Caldwell said what he learned about Reich at that time made joining the staff as a senior assistant “an ideal situation” when other assistant coaching jobs were easier to pass over.

That was a change in view for Caldwell, who was fired as the Lions head coach in 2018 after posting three winning seasons in four years for a team that had one in 13 years before his arrival. Many think Caldwell, who took the Colts to a Super Bowl in his first head coaching stint, was deserving of a longer run or another run as a head coach and Caldwell acknowledges it is something he wants, but adds that he’s not angry that it hasn’t materialized.

“You know, to be honest with you, I’ve never looked at it that way ,” Caldwell said, via Darin Gantt of the Panthers website. “And oftentimes, people will look at it from the outside and voice their opinions about whether I should be here or there. But the fact of the matter is, I really think the Lord kind of has a plan. And you know, you’d love to have gotten an opportunity. But, you know, at this stage of the game, I’m appreciative of where I am. It’s never been difficult for me. First of all, I’ve had a great career. I’ve had two opportunities. Very few guys get three. But that’s the way of the National Football League. So I’m thankful, grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had.”

Caldwell said he’s “happy to be able to kind of redirect my career path” with the Panthers and the Panthers should benefit from having a coach with his experience on hand as they try to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.