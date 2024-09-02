 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh disputes "[t]he narrative that I’m hard to get along with”

  
Published September 2, 2024 01:17 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh knows there are people out there who say he’s difficult. But he doesn’t agree.

Harbaugh says people know him know what he’s about, which is building a successful football team, and that the people who want the same thing want to work with him.

The narrative that I’m hard to get along with or whatever other narrative out there is, that’s just people’s narrative,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “Nobody’s ever doubted where my heart is every single time: what’s in the best interest of the team that I am on.”

Chargers President John Spanos echoed that, saying that when he called around for references before hiring Harbaugh, he found that people who have worked with him think highly of him.

“The people that I’ve spoken with, who’ve worked with Jim, it was a lot of positive,” Spanos said. “His passion and energy rubs off on you a little bit and the whole mindset of attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. I mean, I know it kind of sounds clichè, but he lives it, he breathes it, and it is real, and it rubs off on people.”

Ultimately, Harbaugh will be judged on the same thing his predecessor, Brandon Staley, was judged on: Winning games. Staley didn’t win enough and was fired. Harbaugh has been brought in to win, and if he does, the Chargers will be happy to work with him.