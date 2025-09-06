 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh extends Week 1 record to 6-0

  
Published September 6, 2025 12:52 PM

In Week 1 of any given football season, nobody in the NFL has it better than Jim Harbaugh.

As noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Chargers’ Friday night victory over the Chiefs in Brazil gives Harbaugh a 6-0 record in Week 1. It ties him for the most season-opening wins.without a loss.

The opening-game streak began in 2011. In his first game as an NFL head coach, Harbaugh led the 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Seahawks. The next year, Harbaugh and the 49ers beat the Packers in Green Bay, 30-22. In 2013, Harbaugh and the 49ers beat the Packers again, 34-28. The following season — Harbaugh’s last in San Francisco — the 49ers beat the Cowboys, 24-17.

Last year, Harbaugh and the Chargers beat the Raiders, 22-10.

Friday night’s win was a huge one for Harbaugh and the Chargers. They’ll follow it up with a Week 2 Monday night game against the Raiders.