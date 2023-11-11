Jim Harbaugh isn’t at Beaver Stadium, but he’s ready to go if Michigan gets its TRO

As Michigan (and the rest of us) waits for a ruling from a judge on whether the game-day suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh will be overturned via the grant of a temporary restraining order, Harbaugh is respecting the Big 10’s ruling.

Via ESPN, Harbaugh is not at Beaver Stadium on the campus of Penn State. However, he’s nearby and ready to get there, if/when the TRO is granted.

It would be quite the scene if Harbaugh comes running in to coach his team. Even without Harbaugh, the Michigan program seems to be sufficiently salty to dismantle anyone they would be facing today.

Again, the game starts at noon ET. A ruling could come at any moment.