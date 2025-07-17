 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: Najee Harris is in the building, participating in meetings

  
Published July 17, 2025 01:45 PM

The Chargers officially announced on Thursday that they’ve placed running back Najee Harris on the non-football injury list.

While it’s unclear when he’ll be able to get on the field, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Harris is in the building and participating in meetings after sustaining an eye injury in a fireworks mishap at a July 4 event.

“‘Naj’ is here, he’s in meetings. It’s great to have him,” Harbaugh said, via Alex Insdorf of …. “A lot of gratitude that he’s here. Gosh, I’m the age of being a parent — I’ve got kids that are these guys’ age. So, just the feeling of having everybody back under the same roof is a good feeling.”

Harbaugh didn’t want to address the medical aspect of Harris’ absence, declining to address when the running back may be able to practice.

Agent Doug Hendrickson noted in a previous statement that Harris is “fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”

Harris, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in March. The running back rushed for 1,043 yards with six touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 283 yards for the Steelers last year.