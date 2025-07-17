Jim Harbaugh: Najee Harris is in the building, participating in meetings

The Chargers officially announced on Thursday that they’ve placed running back Najee Harris on the non-football injury list.

While it’s unclear when he’ll be able to get on the field, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Harris is in the building and participating in meetings after sustaining an eye injury in a fireworks mishap at a July 4 event.

“‘Naj’ is here, he’s in meetings. It’s great to have him,” Harbaugh said, via Alex Insdorf of …. “A lot of gratitude that he’s here. Gosh, I’m the age of being a parent — I’ve got kids that are these guys’ age. So, just the feeling of having everybody back under the same roof is a good feeling.”

Harbaugh didn’t want to address the medical aspect of Harris’ absence, declining to address when the running back may be able to practice.

Agent Doug Hendrickson noted in a previous statement that Harris is “fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”

Harris, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in March. The running back rushed for 1,043 yards with six touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 283 yards for the Steelers last year.