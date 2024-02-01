Jim Harbaugh: Only so many sands left in the hourglass, I want a shot at a Super Bowl

Jim Harbaugh’s first press conference as the Chargers head coach on Thursday opened with an intro that featured Harbaugh quoting Morgan Freeman from The Shawshank Redemption about how excited he is for the journey ahead of him with his new team.

Later in the session, Harbaugh made it clear what he sees as his destination. Harbaugh built Michigan into a national champion over nine seasons at his alma mater, but he fell short of winning a Super Bowl during his time as the 49ers head coach and he said that’s what led him to make the jump back to the professional level this year.

“It was time,” Harbaugh said. “I only have so many sands left in the hourglass. I want another shot to simply be known as a world champion.”

Harbaugh went on to say that the team is “going to do it or die trying” and his pedigree should provide the Chargers with as good a chance of it being the former as any coach would have provided them.