Jim Harbaugh predicts Michigan will have a record 20 players picked in the 2024 NFL draft

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
FMIA - Hamlin.jpg
All eyes on Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills’ training camp

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bryankim_230731.jpg
Kim reflects on ‘surreal’ U.S. Junior Amateur win
nbc_golf_gc_sirakciganda_230731.jpg
LPGA entering ‘exciting era’ as new stars emerge
nbc_nas_pod_rfk_230731.jpg
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
FMIA - Hamlin.jpg
All eyes on Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills’ training camp

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bryankim_230731.jpg
Kim reflects on ‘surreal’ U.S. Junior Amateur win
nbc_golf_gc_sirakciganda_230731.jpg
LPGA entering ‘exciting era’ as new stars emerge
nbc_nas_pod_rfk_230731.jpg
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh predicts Michigan will have a record 20 players picked in the 2024 NFL draft

  
Published July 31, 2023 12:49 PM

Jim Harbaugh thinks Michigan has one of the most talented teams in college football history this year.

Harbaugh told Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com that Michigan can have more players picked in next year’s NFL draft than any college team has had in any draft. The all-time record is 17, set by Texas in a 12-round draft in 1984. Georgia had 15 players drafted in 2022, the most ever for a seven-round draft.

“I think we’ll have 20 guys picked in the next NFL draft],” Harbaugh said. “I bet we break that [draft] record. [Georgia] had 15 that year.”

For one team — any team — to have 20 players picked in one draft is extremely unlikely. But Harbaugh, who’s currently facing a four-game NCAA suspension, is eager to talk up his team, and he believes he may have his best team at Michigan yet.