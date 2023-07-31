Jim Harbaugh predicts Michigan will have a record 20 players picked in the 2024 NFL draft

Jim Harbaugh thinks Michigan has one of the most talented teams in college football history this year.

Harbaugh told Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com that Michigan can have more players picked in next year’s NFL draft than any college team has had in any draft. The all-time record is 17, set by Texas in a 12-round draft in 1984. Georgia had 15 players drafted in 2022, the most ever for a seven-round draft.

“I think we’ll have 20 guys picked in the next NFL draft],” Harbaugh said. “I bet we break that [draft] record. [Georgia] had 15 that year.”

For one team — any team — to have 20 players picked in one draft is extremely unlikely. But Harbaugh, who’s currently facing a four-game NCAA suspension, is eager to talk up his team, and he believes he may have his best team at Michigan yet.