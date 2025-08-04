 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh: Visit with Keenan Allen went well, interest has always been there

  
Published August 4, 2025 03:42 PM

Wide receiver Keenan Allen’s visit with the Chargers on Friday ended without him signing a contract to rejoin his first NFL team, but it sounds like the door remains open to a deal.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that the visit with Allen “went well” and suggested that the team will keep the lines of communication open with the wideout.

“Dating back from when I first took the job, competitors welcome at the Los Angeles Chargers, and the interest has always been there with Keenan,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Allen had 904 catches for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns during 11 seasons with the Chargers. He was traded to the Bears last year and became a free agent in March.