Jim Irsay anticipates finality with Commanders by October 2023

With Commanders owner Daniel Snyder close (supposedly) to selling the team, his partners have tapped the brakes on the possibility of throwing him out.

But they nevertheless expect that Snyder will walk away on his own, sooner than later.

“A lot more could be known by May ,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday, via A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com. “You hope in a couple months that there’s some real progress” told a sale.

Perez notes that Irsay also said there will “certainly” by finality by October of this year.

Some believe that Snyder’s quest for indemnification could be a barrier to a deal. Via Judy Battista of NFL Network, Irsay said “there would be no reason for us to give any sort of unusual indemnification” that wasn’t provided in the two most franchise sales -- the Broncos in 2022 and the Panthers in 2018.

Of all recent developments, the most important continues to be the news that Snyder has repeatedly refused to meet with NFL outside investigator Mary Jo White. Even with his cooperation, her findings would give Snyder every reason to follow through on his plan to sell before her report becomes final.

By refusing to meet with her, Snyder has essentially painted himself into a corner. His only sensible move is to sell.

Then again, during his 24 years of ownership, few have accused Snyder of choosing the sensible path.