Jim Irsay on Jonathan Taylor: “He deserves this deal and I’m happy for him”

The relationship between the Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor went sideways after owner Jim Irsay decided to speak out on the effort of all running backs to get more.

Now, Irsay has given Taylor more.

“We have extended Jonathan!” Irsay declared on Twitter/X/Whatever. “He’s a SPECIAL player and this extension is important knowing the impact he’ll make as our team develops under [coach] Shane [Steichen]. I have no doubt he’ll continue to create highlight plays and memories for our fans. He deserves this deal and I’m happy for him.”

It’s an unexpected turn from Irsay, given that he has a history of never giving big contracts to running backs. In 1998, Marshall Faulk was traded, not paid. The man who replaced Faulk, Edgerrin James, did not get a second contract, either.

But the Colts and Taylor found a way to craft a win-win. The Colts had to be willing to offer it, and Taylor had to be willing to take it. After weeks of a clear sense it would never happen, it finally did.