Jim Irsay on Lamar Jackson: Money not a problem, I don’t like fully guaranteed contracts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Irsay on Lamar Jackson: Money not a problem, I don’t like fully guaranteed contracts

  
Published March 28, 2023 03:33 AM
nbc_pft_lamar_230327
March 27, 2023 08:48 AM
Although it's unlikely there was negotiating done between teams and Ken Francis regarding Lamar Jackson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down why that doesn’t mean there weren’t conversations.

The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be.

That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract.

Irsay told Stephen Holder of ESPN that “the money is not a problem ,” but Irsay also told Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com that “I do not believe in fully-guaranteed contracts .”

The precise nature of Jackson’s demands is not known, but the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns a year ago is believed to be in the neighborhood of what Jackson wants.

Irsay also indicated that the draft pick compensation the Colts would have to give the Ravens might be too much. If the Colts signed Jackson to an offer sheet and the Ravens didn’t match it, the Colts would get Jackson and the Ravens would get the Colts’ next two first-round draft picks. It’s also possible that the Colts and Ravens could agree to some other form of compensation, but the Ravens would surely demand a significant trade offer.

And so the Colts don’t seem to be close to landing Jackson. But at a time when most of the league is oddly uninterested in a 26-year-old former NFL MVP, Irsay is at least willing to consider making an offer.