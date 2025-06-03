 Skip navigation
Jim Irsay’s funeral included 10 speakers, attendance by former Colts coaches and executives

  
Published June 3, 2025 12:02 PM

Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died 13 days ago at 65, was remembered on Monday with a funeral in his adopted hometown.

Via Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, the two-hour service featured 10 speakers. The funeral also included a performance by John Mellencamp, who played Pink Houses.

“He asked for this song to be played,” Mellencamp said.

Attendees included Colts coaches Tony Dungy, Jim Caldwell, Chuck Pagano, Frank Reich, and Shane Steichen. General Managers Bill Polian, Ryan Grigson, and Chris Ballard also were there.

Said Mellencamp as he exited: “As we all go on, think of Jimmy from time to time and what he did for this community. And let’s hope his dreams come true.”

Irsay did much for Indianapolis. He was colorful and gregarious and complicated and flawed and ultimately, like the rest of us, human. He inherited an NFL franchise and did his best to make it as good as it could be, both as it relates to on-field performance and off-field impact on the town the team calls home.