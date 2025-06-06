Jim Schwartz: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will still have a big presence this year

The Browns announced linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will not play in 2025 after suffering a neck injury midway through the 2024 season.

But the franchise will still have him around during the coming season, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told reporters this week.

“JOK was on his way to [an] All-Pro season last year,” Schwartz said on Wednesday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He had really reached that level. We had talked this time last year about the biggest jump between being a starter and then being a Pro Bowl player. There’s even a bigger jump to being an All-Pro player.

“It’s disappointing to lose a player like that, but we support JOK and everything that he does,” Schwartz added. “He’ll still have a big impact on our team this year. It’s not going to be playing, but he’ll still have a big presence.”

Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round pick in 2021, was a Pro Bowler in 2023 after registering 101 total tackles with 20 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He recorded 61 total tackles with 10 for loss, 3.0 sacks, and an interception in eight games last season before suffering his injury.