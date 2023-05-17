Jim Trotter wins Bill Nunn Jr. Award for long and distinguished journalism career

Jim Trotter, who made headlines recently when his contract was not renewed by NFL Media, has won the 2023 Bill Nunn Jr. Award. The Pro Football Writers of America announced Wednesday that Trotter’s peers have voted him the 55th winner of the award.

The Nunn Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. The award is named for Nunn, who, before his Hall of Fame scouting career with the Steelers, worked 22 years at the Pittsburgh Courier.

Trotter was hired by The Athletic as a national columnist soon after NFL Media’s controversial decision to part ways. He becomes the first journalist from The Athletic to win the award.

Other 2023 finalists for the Nunn Award were Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland Plain Dealer), D. Orlando Ledbetter (Atlanta Journal Constitution), Gary Myers (author) and Barry Wilner (Associated Press).

Trotter spent five years as a reporter and columnist for NFL Media after previously working for ESPN for four years and Sports Illustrated for seven years.

He has reported extensively on player activism and social justice.

Trotter also has worked for the San Diego Union-Tribune (1989-2007) and The Tacoma News-Tribune (1987-89). He was the same sports staff with 2007 Nunn Award winner John Clayton at the Tacoma paper.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor Trotter in Canton later this summer.