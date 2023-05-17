 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Trotter wins Bill Nunn Jr. Award for long and distinguished journalism career

  
Published May 17, 2023 09:46 AM

Jim Trotter, who made headlines recently when his contract was not renewed by NFL Media, has won the 2023 Bill Nunn Jr. Award. The Pro Football Writers of America announced Wednesday that Trotter’s peers have voted him the 55th winner of the award.

The Nunn Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. The award is named for Nunn, who, before his Hall of Fame scouting career with the Steelers, worked 22 years at the Pittsburgh Courier.

Trotter was hired by The Athletic as a national columnist soon after NFL Media’s controversial decision to part ways. He becomes the first journalist from The Athletic to win the award.

Other 2023 finalists for the Nunn Award were Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland Plain Dealer), D. Orlando Ledbetter (Atlanta Journal Constitution), Gary Myers (author) and Barry Wilner (Associated Press).

Trotter spent five years as a reporter and columnist for NFL Media after previously working for ESPN for four years and Sports Illustrated for seven years.

He has reported extensively on player activism and social justice.

Trotter also has worked for the San Diego Union-Tribune (1989-2007) and The Tacoma News-Tribune (1987-89). He was the same sports staff with 2007 Nunn Award winner John Clayton at the Tacoma paper.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor Trotter in Canton later this summer.