Jimmy Garoppolo says possible Super Bowl return “still up in the air”

Jimmy Garoppolo fractured his foot early in the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Dolphins. The quarterback returned to the practice field for rehab work on the side last week.

He is not ready to return to action this week.

Garoppolo told Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com on Friday that “he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint.”

Garoppolo was non-committal on a return for Super Bowl LVII should the 49ers beat the Eagles on Sunday.

“That’s still up in the air,” Garoppolo told Barrows.

The 49ers never placed Garoppolo on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility he could return before the end of the season to back up rookie Brock Purdy. Josh Johnson, who joined the team after Garoppolo’s injury, currently is the No. 2 quarterback.

Garoppolo, who is scheduled to become a free agent in March, completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.