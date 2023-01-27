 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jimmy Garoppolo says possible Super Bowl return “still up in the air”

  
Published January 27, 2023 01:59 PM
nbc_bfa_ricardohurts_230127
January 27, 2023 04:39 PM
Eagles announcer Rickie Ricardo explains why he feels Jalen Hurts is not only the deciding edge for the Eagles vs. the 49ers, but also the MVP of the NFL.

Jimmy Garoppolo fractured his foot early in the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Dolphins. The quarterback returned to the practice field for rehab work on the side last week.

He is not ready to return to action this week.

Garoppolo told Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com on Friday that “he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint.”

Garoppolo was non-committal on a return for Super Bowl LVII should the 49ers beat the Eagles on Sunday.

“That’s still up in the air,” Garoppolo told Barrows.

The 49ers never placed Garoppolo on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility he could return before the end of the season to back up rookie Brock Purdy. Josh Johnson, who joined the team after Garoppolo’s injury, currently is the No. 2 quarterback.

Garoppolo, who is scheduled to become a free agent in March, completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.