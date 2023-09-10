Jimmy Garoppolo takes illegal hit but returns to finish TD drive

When Jimmy Garoppolo has played, he has played well. But the quarterback’s inability to stay healthy is what gave Brock Purdy his chance in San Francisco and eventually led to Garoppolo’s departure for Las Vegas in the offseason.

Garoppolo gave his new team a scare on the first drive of the season.

On third-and-seven from the Denver 19, Garoppolo scrambled before Justin Simmons applied an illegal hit. Garoppolo briefly stayed on the ground before leaving for a concussion check.

Simmons was penalized for the hit.

Brian Hoyer handed off twice before Garoppolo returned for a third-and-goal play from the 3, and he threw a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers. Meyers was penalized for taunting after the score.

It was Garoppolo’s 88th career touchdown pass, his first as a Raider.

The Broncos started the game with a Wil Lutz onside kick and recovered it, but Tremon Smith was penalized for illegal touching as the ball didn’t go 10 yards before he recovered it.

It set up the Raiders’ early touchdown and 7-0 lead, but the Broncos have answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who is helping replace the injured Jerry Jeudy. Lutz, though, missed the extra point.