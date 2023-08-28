Jimmy Graham: TD reminded me of amazing moments with Saints, look forward to more of them

Tight end Jimmy Graham caught 51 touchdowns during his first stint with the Saints and he returned to the end zone in the Superdome on Sunday night.

Graham was out of the league last season and his return to action hit a bump earlier this month when the team said he had a “likely seizure” that led to him being disoriented. He missed the team’s second preseason game as a result, but all appeared to be well in the the Saints’ preseason finale against the Texans

Graham caught a three-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston and said after the game that the feeling of scoring touched off memories of his initial run in New Orleans.

“It just reminded me of all the amazing moments I had here in front of these fans, with my teammates and with this coaching staff, so many special moments and wins,” Graham said, via the team’s transcript. “I’m looking forward to continuing to capitalize and let this feeling become even bigger. I’m looking forward to the regular season. It’s been an amazing training camp and I can’t say enough about how good this team is at every position and how awesome iron sharpening iron is.”

The Saints also have Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, and Taysom Hill at tight end, but Graham’s efforts in the preseason have positioned him for a chance to add a few more Superdome memories to the ledger.