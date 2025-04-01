Jimmy Haslam: We have high confidence in Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

After making it to the postseason in 2023 for the second time in four years, the Browns were just 3-14 in 2024.

But team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam elected to stay the course with General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski this offseason. And from their comments this week, it appears they aren’t looking to make sweeping changes after the upcoming 2025 season either.

“Well, we sat here last year and Kevin was a two time out of four years coach of the year and Andrew was regarded as one of the top executives in pro football at the age of 37 years old,” Jimmy Haslam said on Monday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So, I don’t think they forgot how to coach. I don’t think they forgot how to do personnel. There’s things both of them can do better. There’s things our entire organization could do better.

“It’s a little bit of everything that could go wrong did go wrong, but I don’t want to make any excuses. They can both do better, but we have high confidence in both of them.”

The Browns have compiled a 40-44 record in their five seasons with Berry and Stefanski at the helm. They made the playoffs in 2020 with an 11-5 record and again in 2023 with an 11-6 record. Stefanski was named AP coach of the year for both seasons.

So, the Haslams intend to give the duo time to right the ship.

“Well, you have to be realistic,” Jimmy Haslam said. “In terms of the cap, we don’t have unlimited space. so that’s going to limit you in free agency. We do have a lot of draft picks. They’ll be rookies and it takes a year or two, but we’re going to try to win this year. We’re not expecting another 3-14 year and our expectations are high. But you all know the NFL is tough. It’s hard to win games. We know that better than anybody else, but we’re going to really get after it this coming year. I mean, nobody wants to go through what we did last year.”