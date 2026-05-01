Jimmy Haslam: We will have affordable seats in new stadium, just as they are now

On Thursday, the Browns held their official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Huntington Bank Field, which is currently slated to open for the 2029 season.

While commissioner Roger Goodell noted that the stadium could host a Super Bowl someday if the surrounding hotel infrastructure improves, we know the facility will be the home for Browns fans for the foreseeable future.

But will the average fan even be able to afford games in the new dome?

“Great question, and I can promise you, we have talked as much about keeping ‘affordable seats’ in the new stadium as anything else,” Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam said at the ceremony, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “The Dawg Pound will have the exact same number of seats, but it’s going to be a way better experience. And we will have seats that are affordable, just like our seats are now. So, heavy heavy focus on making sure anybody that wants to — or almost anybody that wants to — comes to our games.”

Haslam effectively had to correct himself there because with any sporting event in 2026 and beyond, it’s highly unlikely that any fan who would want to come would be able to afford a face-value ticket. And that’s saying nothing of the PSL costs that are going to be paid by fans for the right to purchase season tickets, or whether or not fans find prices affordable now.

We’ll see how it plays out. But especially now that Haslam has said this, it’s absolutely fair for consumers to hold him accountable to it when ticket pricing plans roll out in the future.