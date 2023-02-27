 Skip navigation
JL Skinner won’t do drills at Combine after tearing pectoral

  
Published February 27, 2023 06:05 AM
Safety JL Skinner’s plans for the Scouting Combine changed a few days ago.

Skinner confirmed a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that he tore his pectoral while working out last Friday. He wrote on Twitter that he will “be back better than ever” and that he remains “one of the best in the class.”

The Boise State alum will not be able to do drills in Indianapolis this week as a result, but will meet with teams in the coming days. He is expected to have surgery to address the injury next week.

Skinner had 208 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 38 games at Boise State.