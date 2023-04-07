Jody Fortson hoping for bigger role with Chiefs in 2023

Tight end Jody Fortson will be back with the Chiefs for another season after the team tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this year and he hopes his third year with the team sees him in a different role.

After spending most of his rookie season on injured reserve, Fortson appeared in 15 games over the regular season and playoffs last year. He caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns while helping out as a blocker and on special teams.

Fortson said he feels he has performed when head coach Andy Reid has looked his way and that he has “something else to show” the Chiefs this year as an athlete and a pass catcher.

“I’m going to show you why your belief is right,” Fortson said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “I’m going to show you. At times, coach Reid has shown me he trusts me a little. I feel like every time my number is called, I make a play. Hopefully, it grows. Hopefully, he gives me more trust .”

Travis Kelce remains the top tight end in Kansas City. Noah Gray, Blake Bell, and Kendall Blanton are also on the roster.