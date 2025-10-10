Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins ruled out for Chargers-Dolphins

The Chargers will still be banged up along their offensive line when they play the Dolphins on Sunday.

Los Angeles has ruled out left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) for the contest.

Neither Alt nor Pipkins practiced this week while dealing with their respective injuries.

However, guard Mekhi Becton (hand) is available to play as he has no game status. Becton was limited on Wednesday, but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (groin) and receiver Derius Davis (knee) have also been ruled out.

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hamstring), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (hamstring) and fullback/defensive tackle Scott Matlock (ankle), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) are all questionable for Week 6.

Perryman is on injured reserve and had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this week.

Cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (illness) is off the injury report and is set to play.