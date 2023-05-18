 Skip navigation
Joe Barry: Fixing Packers’ defense starts with me, I have to do better

  
Published May 18, 2023 10:58 AM

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has taken plenty of criticism after a disappointing season from the Green Bay defense last year. And he says he accepts that criticism.

Barry said he never questioned whether head coach Matt LaFleur believed he was the right person for the job, but he does know that fixing the defense is his job

“There were a number of things, it starts with me ,” Barry said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I have to do better. In order for this group to play better, I have to do better.”

The Packers gave up too many big plays last year, and Barry said they can’t afford those letdowns.

“If you do go back and really critique last year, the inconsistencies were the things that really got us,” Barry said. “We played well at times, we didn’t play well at times. And that’s what you can’t do in this league. . . . On our side of the ball, on the defensive side of the ball, that’s the thing that we’ve got to do week in and week out, is that we’ve got to show up and play our best version of football, our best version of defense.”