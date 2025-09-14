Joe Burrow goes to locker room with lower leg injury

Bengals fans everywhere are currently holding their breath.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has hobbled to the locker room, with a lower leg injury. It happened on a second-quarter sack.

After sitting on the ground for a few minutes, Burrow walked off the field. Then, as he was walking to the locker room, he eventually needed assistance, hopping on his left leg.

Jake Browning is in for Burrow. The Jaguars lead, 10-7.

Before exiting, Burrow had completed seven of 13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.