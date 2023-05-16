Joe Burrow: Hopefully we have Jonah Williams back, but business is business

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow: Hopefully we have Jonah Williams back, but business is business

  
Published May 16, 2023 12:12 PM

While Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade after the club signed Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, Williams currently remains with Cincinnati.

A report emerged on Monday that the Bengals and Jaguars had pre-draft discussions about a potential Williams trade . But Cincinnati elected to keep the offensive tackle, with Jacksonville selecting Anton Harrison at No. 27 overall.

In his Tuesday press conference, quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about Williams and what their conversations have been like over the offseason.

We love Jonah ,” Burrow said. “Jonah’s been a big part of our success for the last couple years. So, hopefully, we have him back. But business is business.

“Whatever Jonah thinks is best for his career is what he’s going to do. And we’ll support him in whatever he decides.”

Williams has started 42 games over the last three seasons at left tackle. But with Brown on the squad, Williams projects to be the team’s right tackle to start the 2023 season because La’el Collins is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December.