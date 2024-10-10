Joe Burrow: I’m still not throwing the ball the way I would like after wrist injury

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played every game and played well this year after his 2023 season was cut short by an injury to his throwing wrist. But that doesn’t mean he feels like he’s all the way back.

“I would say I’m still not quite throwing it the way that I would like,” Burrow said, via Bengals.com. “I’m making good decisions, I’m putting the ball where I want to. I still think there’s another level of improvement I can get to coming back from injury on ball rotation and spin rate and all that. So, that’s going to continue to get better as I get healthier, so there’s always another level to find.”

Although Burrow has been a full participant in practices, the Bengals are still listing his wrist on their injury reports. So 11 months after Burrow suffered the injury, the wrist issue lingers.

Burrow has a career-high 72.3 percent completion rate and a career-high 113.6 passer rating, and he’s leading the NFL with 12 touchdown passes. Whatever he’s feeling in his wrist, it hasn’t stopped him from producing at a high level. But the Bengals are 1-4 despite Burrow’s strong start to the season, and he may need to get healthier and play even better for the Bengals to get into the playoffs.