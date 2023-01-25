 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow: To me, Chiefs are still the team to beat and we’re coming for them

  
Published January 25, 2023 11:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how Joe Burrow morphs into a special player with the game on the line and how his confidence uplifted other players to take down the Bills.

For the second consecutive year, quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals will take on the chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

But while Cincinnati is the conference’s defending champion — and is favored in this weekend’s game — Burrow is still taking a kind of underdog mentality into Sunday.

“We’ve been in these spots. We have the experience,” Burrow said in his Wednesday press conference. “We know what team we’re playing — a team that’s been to this game in the last five seasons and they’ve all been in that stadium. So, to me, they’re still the team to beat . And we’re coming for them. But we know it’s going to be tough. We know it’s going to be hard fought and we know the kind of players they have on that side.”

Burrow and the Bengals have gone 3-0 against the Chiefs since last year’s regular season. At this point, it’s kind of like a division matchup.

“It really is, played them twice in the last two seasons and, really, basically a month apart each time,” Burrow said. “So, we know them, they know us. It’s going to be a fun one.”

Burrow completed 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards with a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards with a TD in Cincinnati’s Week 13 victory over Kansas City.