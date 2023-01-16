Joe Burrow: We have a lot of faith in everyone on offensive line

The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl last year despite playing with a leaky offensive line that they worked hard to upgrade during the offseason, but they’re back to having questions up front again this January.

Right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins were both missing in action at the start of Sunday’s game against the Ravens and left tackle Jonah Williams went down with a knee injury during the game. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked four times during the game and the offense had a hard time moving the ball for much of the second half, but the Bengals got the win and Burrow said at his postgame press conference that the team believes in the replacements for the injured players.

“We have a lot of faith in those guys,” Burrow said. “Max Scharping stepped up today, Hakeem Adeniji stepped up today. Jackson Carman stepped up and got in there after Jonah went down.”

Collins won’t be back this season, but there’s been no word on the outlook for Cappa and Williams for the divisional round in Buffalo at this point. Their status will be closely watched during this week’s practices.