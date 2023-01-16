 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow: We have a lot of faith in everyone on offensive line

  
Published January 16, 2023 05:53 AM
nbc_pft_bengalsinjuries_230116
January 16, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess the state of the Bengals offense after the unit struggled against the Ravens and now face a big Divisional Round test at the Bills.

The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl last year despite playing with a leaky offensive line that they worked hard to upgrade during the offseason, but they’re back to having questions up front again this January.

Right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins were both missing in action at the start of Sunday’s game against the Ravens and left tackle Jonah Williams went down with a knee injury during the game. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked four times during the game and the offense had a hard time moving the ball for much of the second half, but the Bengals got the win and Burrow said at his postgame press conference that the team believes in the replacements for the injured players.

“We have a lot of faith in those guys,” Burrow said. “Max Scharping stepped up today, Hakeem Adeniji stepped up today. Jackson Carman stepped up and got in there after Jonah went down.”

Collins won’t be back this season, but there’s been no word on the outlook for Cappa and Williams for the divisional round in Buffalo at this point. Their status will be closely watched during this week’s practices.