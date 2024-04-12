Joe Burrow: We have right people in place to reach our goals

The Bengals start their offseason program on Monday and quarterback Joe Burrow will be leading an offense that looks a bit different than the one he commanded before his season-ending wrist injury last year.

Running back Joe Mixon is in Houston, right tackle Jonah Williams signed with the Cardinals, wide receiver Tyler Boyd remains unsigned as a free agent and wide receiver Tee Higgins won’t be joining the team after requesting a trade in response to getting a franchise tag. New faces like tight end Mike Gesicki, running back Zach Moss, and tackle Trent Brown will be part of the mix and Burrow said this week that he believes they are “the right kind of guys” to help the Bengals push their way back into the playoffs.

“We know we have the right people in place to reach our goals,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “It’s just about putting all those pieces together and finding our roles to optimize what we can do.”

The roster shuffling is significant, but Burrow’s health looms much larger when it comes to the Bengals’ hopes for the coming season. He said he’s in “a great spot” when it comes to his physical condition and that’s great news for Cincinnati.