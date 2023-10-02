Joe Burrow: Whenever you’re 1-3, you’re going to be frustrated, angry

Sunday was another rough outing for quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense, as the team fell to 1-3.

Cincinnati scored just three points for the second time in four games as the Titans won 27-3. The Bengals got their field goal on their first drive, but went scoreless for the rest of the contest. The Titans picked up three sacks, but they had nine total quarterback hits.

After the game, Burrow said the Bengals “have a lot to get fixed.”

“I would say whenever you’re 1-3, you’re going to be frustrated,” Burrow said in his press conference. “You’re going to be angry. You’re going to be wanting to win games. And we haven’t been. We’re not going to let anything like that come between us. That’s how you end up having a bad season.

“We’ve had a bad start. We’ve had a bad first quarter, so we got three more quarters of the year to get through and go from there.”

Burrow added that he wouldn’t say the team’s start is puzzling.

“We just haven’t executed the way we needed to win these games,” Burrow said. “So, as soon as we fix that, we’re going to start winning games. Like I said, we just got to keep chucking away every day in practice and continue to get better. Come back next week.”

The Bengals will be on the road to face the Cardinals in Week 5.