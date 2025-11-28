 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow’s second TD of the night gives Bengals 26-14 lead

  
Published November 27, 2025 10:57 PM

It sure looks like Joe Burrow is back.

After hitting Tanner Hudson for a touchdown on one drive, Burrow connected with Andrei Iosivas over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 26-14 lead late in the third quarter.

The Bengals have now scored on five of their last six possessions, with Burrow throwing TDs on their last two.

In his return from torn ligaments in his toe, Burrow is 21-of-42 for 240 yards with two touchdowns so far on Thursday.