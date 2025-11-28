Joe Burrow’s second TD of the night gives Bengals 26-14 lead

It sure looks like Joe Burrow is back.

After hitting Tanner Hudson for a touchdown on one drive, Burrow connected with Andrei Iosivas over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 26-14 lead late in the third quarter.

The Bengals have now scored on five of their last six possessions, with Burrow throwing TDs on their last two.

In his return from torn ligaments in his toe, Burrow is 21-of-42 for 240 yards with two touchdowns so far on Thursday.