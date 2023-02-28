 Skip navigation
Joe Douglas: Derek Carr made “strong impression,” we’ll look at every option

  
Published February 28, 2023 07:50 AM

The Jets are in the market for help at quarterback and that search was central to General Manager Joe Douglas’ press conference in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

A recent meeting between the Jets and free agent Derek Carr was of particular interest since Carr remains available and the Jets can’t discuss any other options not already on their roster at the present time. Douglas said the meeting with Carr was a good one while doing nothing to suggest that the team is keeping close tabs on Aaron Rodgers’ situation with the Packers.
“Obviously you guys have seen reports about us bringing Derek Carr in about a week and a half ago,” Douglas said. “I can tell you that was a fantastic visit. Really enjoyed spending time with him. He’s the only quarterback I can really shed any light on for you guys since he’s the only quarterback that’s a free agent. He left a strong impression with everybody. We’re going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason, we’re going to look at every available option. When it’s time to make the right decision, we’re going to make the best decision for the Jets.”

Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that the team has yet to speak to Rodgers about what 2023 has in store and the results of that conversation will have ripple effects on the Jets and other teams as the quarterback market takes shape ahead of the start of the new league year.