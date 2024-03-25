Joe Douglas: We had “productive visit” with Jadeveon Clowney, no news to report

The Jets signed wide receiver Mike Williams after a meeting with him last week and General Manager Joe Douglas shared how things went during a visit with another veteran free agent while speaking to reporters from the league meetings on Monday.

Douglas said that he had an “outstanding” time at the team’s facility with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

“It was a very productive visit,” Douglas said, via SNY. “Just him being around the building, getting a chance to know him. Having brought in a few teammates that he played with last year that all think the world of him. It was good to have him in.”

Douglas added that there’s “no news to report” at the moment about a deal moving forward with Clowney, but that the team will be ready to act “if the opportunity presents itself.”