Joe Flacco: All you can ask for is chance to compete

The Browns could draft a quarterback at some point over the seven rounds of the draft, but someone will have to text Joe Flacco to let him know.

Flacco told reporters on Wednesday that he hasn’t “paid attention to the draft in the last probably 14 or 15 years” and will be waiting until the rookies arrive in the locker room before getting to know his new teammates.

If the Browns do draft a quarterback, the competition to start could expand beyond Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco said that’s just fine with him because all he’s looking for is a chance to show he can handle the job.

“I think it’s exciting,” Flacco said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, that’s all you can ask for in this league. I mean, I don’t really have any expectations besides to go out there, be myself and kind of put my head down, work hard and kind of just do things the way I know how to. And the exciting part about it this time around is that I get to be a part of the team from the get-go and kind of make those relationships even better than they are. And I think there’s a lot of fun in that.”

The Browns have been linked with wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the second overall pick and they’ve also been taking calls about a potential trade, so there’s a lot of paths that things could take once the draft gets rolling on Thursday night. Just don’t expect Flacco to keep you abreast of the twists and turns.