Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders will play in preseason finale

  
Published August 21, 2025 01:19 PM

The Browns will play their starters against the Rams in Saturday’s preseason finale, with the team’s rookie quarterbacks also set to make an appearance.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Thursday that Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are all set to play.

“We’ll play our starters in this game, depends on how the game flow goes, but between 20 to 25 plays,” Stefanski said in his press conference. “There will be some guys that get out of there a little bit sooner than others. But it’s really an individualized plan for each guy. But you will see the starters out there.”

As for the quarterbacks, Stefanski said Flacco will play first, Gabriel will play second, and Sanders will play third.

Sanders has been practicing after recovering from an oblique injury.

"[Sanders is] feeling better and better, so barring any setback, if he comes in not feeling good tomorrow — which I don’t anticipate — he would play on Saturday,” Stefanski said.

Kenny Pickett is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Stefanski noted Tyler Huntley is unlikely to play given that there’s only so many snaps.

Sanders completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns in the preseason opener. Gabriel was 13-of-18 for 143 yards with an interception last weekend against Philadelphia.