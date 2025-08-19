 Skip navigation
Joe Flacco expects to play in Browns’ preseason finale

  
Published August 19, 2025 12:08 PM

The Browns’ decision to hold Joe Flacco out of their first two preseason games this summer was a sign that he was the likeliest choice to be their starting quarterback and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that’s the case on Monday.

Now that Flacco has been installed as the starter, he expects the team to change course when it comes to preseason playing time. Flacco said he is planning on playing against the Rams on Saturday and that it will be a positive for the team to do a “little bit of a game plan” with some certainty about how the offense will look in the opener.

“I do expect to,” Flacco said at a press conference. “I think there’s a lot of value in preparing yourself to go play a football game and getting your mindset ready for that.”

The Browns will open the season against the Bengals and Week 2 will bring them to Baltimore, which is where Flacco spent the first 11 years of his career. There weren’t many predictions that he’d be an opening day starter in 2025 when he left the Ravens after the 2018 season, but that’s where Flacco finds himself and his former team will have to come up with ways to stop him next month.