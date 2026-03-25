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Joe Flacco: I feel like I have unfinished business

  
Published March 25, 2026 12:13 PM

Joe Flacco was traded to the Bengals midway through the 2025 season after Joe Burrow went down with torn ligaments in his toe.

While Cincinnati won just one of Flacco’s six starts with the club, the 41-year-old quarterback did enough for the Bengals to want him back in 2026.

After signing his one-year deal, Flacco, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, noted his market in free agency didn’t exactly work out as he’d hoped, as he wanted to “have multiple options and to think about it and make a really big decision.” But with a chance to be on a team expected to compete, Flacco elected to take the bird in the hand and re-sign with Cincinnati.

“I feel like I have unfinished business,” Flacco said. “That’s part of why I’m still here and playing and doing all those things. Not being one of those guys to go sign somewhere, yeah, it pisses me off a little, but at the same time, I’m very happy to be here and also why I don’t see this as the end.”

“I just enjoyed being here and felt like it was a good fit,” Flacco added. “I feel like I can help this team in any role possible and see what happens.”

In his nine appearances with six starts for Cincinnati, Flacco completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,664 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2025.