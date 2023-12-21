Joe Flacco is limited in non-practice practice with calf injury

The Browns have had more than a few quarterback injuries this season. They now have another.

Current starter Joe Flacco would have been limited in practice on Wednesday, with a calf injury. If the Browns had practiced. They didn’t.

Regardless, Flacco has a calf injury.

The 9-5 Browns visit the 8-6 Texans on Sunday. Houston likely won’t have starting quarterback C.J. Stroud due to a concussion; it’s unclear whether Case Keenum or Davis Mills will start.

Not practicing for the Browns on Wednesday, if the Browns had practiced, were guard Joel Bitonio (back, knee), receiver Amari Cooper (not injury related/resting player), defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related/resting player, shoulder), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), tight end David Njoku (not injury related/resting player, knee), defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral), guard Wyatt Teller (not injury related/resting player, ankle), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf).

Limited along with Flacco were/would have been tackle Geron Christian (shoulder), running back Jerome Ford (wrist), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), center Ethan Pocic (stinger), and linebacker Anthony Walker (knee).

Flacco is the fourth starting quarterback for the Browns in 2023. If he can’t go, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson presumably would get the start at Houston.