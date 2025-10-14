 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Joe Flacco: Mike Tomlin was “playing the game a little bit” with his comments about trade

  
Published October 14, 2025 07:12 PM

On Monday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin chided the Browns for the “shocking” decision to trade quarterback Joe Flacco in the division. On Tuesday, Flacco was asked about Tomlin’s remark.

“I didn’t get to see how upset he was, but you know I think he’s probably just playing the game a little bit and you know doing whatever he has to do,” Flacco told reporters.

The game is talking Flacco up before facing him. At another level, Tomlin likely also wishes he was facing Jake Browning. Last year, Tomlin told his players to keep Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in the game, because Tomlin preferred to face Richardson over Flacco. And when Richardson got injured in Flacco came in, Flacco led the Colts to a win over Pittsburgh, 27-24.

Like it or not, Tomlin and the Steelers will see Flacco again on Thursday night. For the 4-1 Steelers, it would be easier to get to 5-1 if they were facing Browning.