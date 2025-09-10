Joe Flacco: Nothing but love for the Ravens, but you do want to beat them

Joe Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore. He won Super Bowl XLVII with them, earning MVP honors. Ravens’ fans always will have a special place in their hearts for Flacco, and his feelings are mutual.

“I’m fortunate to be where I am today and be in this position, but I have nothing but love for that city and for that organization,” Flacco told Browns reporters Wednesday. “I was a small-school guy that they took a little bit of a chance on early on in the draft. I have so many good memories with those people and that city and that stadium. It’s a very special place.”

Flacco is 58-25 at M&T Bank Stadium, but he has never played in the stadium as a visitor.

Adding to Flacco’s return is the Ravens’ celebration of their 30th anniversary in Baltimore after a move from Cleveland, something that doesn’t sit well with Browns fans.

In the seven seasons since he left the Ravens, Flacco has played for the Broncos, Jets, Browns and Colts. He has played the Ravens only one time, losing 24-9 in New York while with the Jets against his former team.

“You kind of try to act normal, but it is a big deal,” Flacco said of playing the Ravens. “You do want to go beat them.”

The Ravens made Flacco a first-round pick in 2008, and they drafted his replacement, Lamar Jackson, in the first round in 2018. Jackson has won two MVP awards but has yet to win a Super Bowl.

“It’s one of those things. In the NFL, there’s a business side of it,” Flacco said. “Things happen. . . . We were on good terms when I left.”