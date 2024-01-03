Joe Flacco on impact of experience on Browns: If I messed up in high school, I could be some of their dads

Joe Flacco’s stint with the Browns will continue into the postseason and the gap in experience he has on most of his teammates was a topic of conversation with reporters at the team’s facility on Wednesday.

Flacco was asked about things he’s learned during his previous playoff action, including the run to becoming the Super Bowl XLVII as a member of the Ravens after the 2012 season, and said that the start of games can be more emotionally charged before settling down into the same routine players are used to from the regular season. Flacco was asked if he thinks his long time in the league has helped him make a positive impact and his answer found a funny way to reference the fact that none of his current teammates were in the NFL when the Ravens knocked off the 49ers in New Orleans.

“This is the 16th year I’ve been in this league,” Flacco said, via Cleveland.com. “You can tell guys look at you a little bit differently just because of that. I always say, ‘If I messed up in high school, I could be these kids dads.’ There is something that — they probably do look at me a little bit differently just because of that. To get a sense of what kind of impact, who knows? I’m just being myself and trying help them win games. I think that when you’re yourself, that’s the best chance you have to impact people. So hopefully I’ve had something.”

Flacco’s presence has definitely been a plus for the Browns over the last month and they’ll be glad to keep this improbable run going as long as possible.