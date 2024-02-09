Joe Flacco reiterates he wants to continue his career in 2024

Joe Flacco won comeback player of the year on Thursday night, but as he has said since saving the Browns’ season, he hopes that’s not the end.

Flacco reiterated on the red carpet that he hopes to continue his career in 2024.

“I want there to be more, so we’ll see,” Flacco said to NFL Media on the red carpet.

The quarterback signed with the Browns on Nov. 20. He went 4-1 as a starter, leading the team to the postseason, while throwing for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

But he threw two pick-sixes in the 45-14 loss to the Texans in the wild-card round.

Flacco will become a free agent in March, and the Browns could get him back as a backup to Deshaun Watson.

“It’s definitely been surreal,” Flacco said. “Listen, I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to get back on the field, and what an awesome place to go in the city of Cleveland.”