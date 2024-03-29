Joe Hortiz expects Quentin Johnston “to make the jump” this season

The Chargers parted ways with a pair of veteran receivers this month when they released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen to the Bears, so there’s been speculation about how they might try to bolster the position in Joe Hortiz’s first draft as General Manager.

Outside additions aren’t the only answer at the position, however. Hortiz wasn’t around when the Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston in the first round of last year’s draft and he wasn’t around for Johnston’s underwhelming 38 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns, but he said recently that he likes some of what he’s seen from the wideout and that he thinks he can make a major step forward with the team’s new coaching staff.

“That’s what a lot of rookie seasons look like,” Hortiz said, via the team’s website. “But he flashed some really impressive traits and the good thing is when you’re looking at your roster, you’re looking at it all the time, you’re watching the film all the time. Every time you put on the tape, you see the talent and I expect him to make the jump. I know we have the right coaches to help him make the jump. I feel good about the guys that are here.”

Josh Palmer, Derius Davis, and Simi Fehoko are the other wideouts that are on the roster at the moment. That group is sure to grow, but a leap in production from Johnston will be needed regardless of who else joins the crew.