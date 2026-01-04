Joe Milton replaces Dak Prescott for second half

Dak Prescott’s 10th season appears done, with Joe Milton starting the second half.

He completed 7 of 11 passes for only 70 yards in the first half. That gives him 4,552 yards for the season, which leads the NFL.

The Cowboys have never had a quarterback lead the NFL in passing yards and likely won’t after this season either. It seems likely that Matthew Stafford, who enters this afternoon with 4,448 yards, will surpass that number, while Jared Goff (4,233) and Drake Maye (4,203) would need big days.

Prescott’s 14-game win streak over the Giants is also on the line.

The Giants lead 16-10.

With the Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention, they don’t want to risk a significant injury to Prescott, and they also want to get Milton some snaps.