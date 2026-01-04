 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Milton replaces Dak Prescott for second half

  
Published January 4, 2026 02:49 PM

Dak Prescott’s 10th season appears done, with Joe Milton starting the second half.

He completed 7 of 11 passes for only 70 yards in the first half. That gives him 4,552 yards for the season, which leads the NFL.

The Cowboys have never had a quarterback lead the NFL in passing yards and likely won’t after this season either. It seems likely that Matthew Stafford, who enters this afternoon with 4,448 yards, will surpass that number, while Jared Goff (4,233) and Drake Maye (4,203) would need big days.

Prescott’s 14-game win streak over the Giants is also on the line.

The Giants lead 16-10.

With the Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention, they don’t want to risk a significant injury to Prescott, and they also want to get Milton some snaps.