Joe Mixon declines to speak to reporters, shuns reporters from specific outlets

Bengals running back Joe Mixon, found not guilty recently on aggravated menacing charges, had his first opportunity since the acquittal to speak to reporters.

He chose not to.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Mixon then announced that he would be refusing to answer questions from specific reporters from multiple specific outlets, including ESPN.com, Sports Illustrated, and the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“It’s not happening,” Mixon said regarding questions from those outlets. He said they had been disrespectful to him. Asked to explain how disrespect had been shown, Mixon said, “You know how.”

Mixon has had an eventful offseason, from the menacing charge to a shooting outside his home (he was sued but not criminally charged) to a significant restructuring of his contract after months of uncertainty as to his future with the Bengals.

League rules require players to be available once during each week of the regular season and after each game. During the preseason, players are required to be available on a regular basis.