Joe Mixon earns AFC offensive player of the week for Texans debut

Joe Mixon’s Houston debut went well enough that he’s received an accolade for it.

Mixon has been named AFC offensive player of the week for his season-opening performance in the Texans win over the Colts.

In his first game for the Texans, Mixon rushed for 159 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 19 yards in the 29-27 win.

Mixon and the rest of the Texans will host the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.