Joe Mixon earns AFC offensive player of the week for Texans debut

  
Published September 11, 2024 12:11 PM

Joe Mixon’s Houston debut went well enough that he’s received an accolade for it.

Mixon has been named AFC offensive player of the week for his season-opening performance in the Texans win over the Colts.

In his first game for the Texans, Mixon rushed for 159 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 19 yards in the 29-27 win.

Mixon and the rest of the Texans will host the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.