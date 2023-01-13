 Skip navigation
Top News

Top Clips

Joe Mixon fined for coin flip celebration, plans to appeal

  
Published January 13, 2023 02:08 AM
nbc_pft_joeburrowmindset_230112
January 12, 2023 08:16 AM
Joe Burrow acknowledged it takes a little arrogance to make plays in big moments, which leads Mike Florio and Charean Williams to evaluate how some QBs get it and others don’t.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s celebration of a touchdown in Week 18’s win over the Ravens drew the attention of the league.

Mixon pulled a quarter out of his glove and flipped it after scoring early in the game. The celebration was a reference to the league’s decision to open the door to determining home field advantage in a Wild Card game between the two AFC North teams with a coin flip had the Ravens won and the two teams gone on to a third matchup of the year.

NFL rules prohibit the use of props in touchdown celebrations and, per multiple reports, Mixon heard from his agent that he was fined while in the Bengals locker room on Thursday. Mixon said he didn’t know the amount, but plans to appeal the fine and he may have some help paying it if that doesn’t work out.

Mixon credited former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson with the idea and Johnson said on Twitter that he would pick up any fine . Johnson made the same vow on Friday morning, adding that he has his checkbook with him as he travels to Cincinnati for the game.