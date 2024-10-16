Joe Mixon, Laremy Tunsil are limited participants Wednesday

Texans running back Joe Mixon (ankle) returned to play 28 of 66 offensive snaps in Sunday’s game against the Patriots. It was clear he was not 100 percent, but Mixon still rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries, caught two passes for 30 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Mixon missed three games after Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled him using the illegal hip-drop tackle, something Mixon has referred to as a “weak-ass hip-drop tackle.” Edwards was not penalized but was later fined.

The Texans also got running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) back on the field Sunday, and he finally is off the practice report.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (hip) also were limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), safety Jimmie Ward (groin) and wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) did not practice.