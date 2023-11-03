Joe Mixon listed as questionable with chest injury

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday, but the Bengals aren’t calling him a sure thing for their Sunday night game against the Bills.

Mixon has been listed as questionable because of a chest injury that limited him in the first practice of the week. Head coach Zac Taylor said that he expects Mixon will be able to play.

“He’ll be good. He was just sore,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (foot) missed practice Wednesday, but is off the injury report after a full practice on Friday.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder) has been ruled out. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and guard Max Scharpling (knee) join Mixon in the questionable category.