Joe Mixon remains limited, but Laremy Tunsil returns to full participation

  
Published October 17, 2024 05:44 PM

Texans running back Joe Mixon (ankle) remained limited in Thursday’s practice, but there is no reason to believe he won’t play Sunday.

Mixon played 28 of 66 offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Patriots. It was clear he was not 100 percent, but Mixon still rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries, caught two passes for 30 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Mixon missed three games after Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled him using the illegal hip-drop tackle, something Mixon has referred to as a “weak-ass hip-drop tackle.” Edwards was not penalized but was later fined.

The only change to the Texans’ report was left tackle Laremy Tunsil’s return to a full practice with an ankle injury that limited him Wednesday.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (hip) was limited again.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), safety Jimmie Ward (groin) and wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) did not practice for a second consecutive game.